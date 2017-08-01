Brad & Jen Back Together! Pitt & Aniston To Meet Up In TV Tell-All

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting, if Jimmy Kimmel has any say in the matter!

The talk show host wants to make history and get Pitt, 53, and Aniston, 48, on his program to do a joint interview — and an insider told Radar the chances of it happening are “pretty good.”

Kimmel, 49, “is super close to Jen, but he’s also really good friends with Pitt disciples Peter Dante and David Fincher,” says an insider of the actor and the director.

To get the ball rolling on his grand plan, “Jimmy sent a message to Brad that he’s a welcome presence at the show, even just to hang out in the bar area backstage and schmooze,” noted the insider.

“Brad is a priority for Jimmy. He wants his show to be Brad’s first stop from now on,” continued the insider, who notes that the talk show host believes the time is right for Pitt and Aniston to appear in public since the actor has been showing a “softening stance toward the whole Jen drama.”

And it doesn’t hurt that Pitt and Aniston’s arch-nemesis, Angelina Jolie, are no longer together following their shocking split last September.

“Brad’s free of Angelina, and Jimmy thinks he can make this happen,” the insider told Radar. “He’s really tight with Jen and she trusts him.”

Just how Justin Theroux feels about a possible reunion between his wife and her ex remains to be seen.

Regardless, “Jimmy will indeed be making TV history if he can pull this one off.”

