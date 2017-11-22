Sad Last Days: Jill Zarin Holding Vigil At Husband Bobby’s Hospital Bed

Bravo alum Jill Zarin and family are praying for a miracle since her ailing hubby, Bobby, returned home from weeks at the hospital.

“Bobby’s cancer has returned, and now Jill is praying for a miracle,” said a friend of the former Real Housewives of New York City star.

“It does not look good, but Jill is determined to stay positive and enjoy every single minute she has left with her husband.”

“At the end of the day, all that matters are friends and family,” added the pal.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jill, 53, refused to leave 71-year-old Bobby’s bedside after his cancer battle recently took a turn for the worst.

Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, but he was doing well, until recently, when doctors discovered the deadly disease had reached his brain.

“When it comes your time to go, your money or amount of social media followers won’t be with you,” said the friend.

“As sad as all this is, Jill wouldn’t change one second she has had with Bobby for the world.”

