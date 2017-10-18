‘I See It Happening!’ Javi Marroquin Is ‘Taking It Slow’ After Kissing Kailyn Lowry

Javi Marroquin was caught on camera kissing ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, but what about rumored girlfriend Briana DeJesus? In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 dad is telling all on his dating life!

Marroquin, 24, has been linked to his co-star DeJesus after the two took a family vacation to Disney World and flirted over social media.

“No we’re not dating,” Marroquin told Radar. “We talked about that and we said there is no rush. Long distance is already hard enough as it is. If we want to keep this friendship and get closer and get to know each other, there is no rush.”

But the father of Lincoln, 3, with ex-wife Lowry insisted it could happen in the near future.

“I’m quick to commit to someone,” he said. “But taking it slow, I like that. I see it happening, who knows. We talk every day, she’s busy with the two girls and I’m busy working out. We keep in touch.”

What about Lowry? Marroquin was caught on camera kissing Lowry, 25, at the Marriage Boot Camp premiere party on October 12.

But Marroquin insisted the kiss on the cheek was just friendly.

“I have love for her, but we’re not getting back together,” he told Radar. “If things were different and things didn’t play out the way they did, maybe we could’ve given it another shot. But too many things have happened to do that.”

Marroquin told Radar that he is currently “as single as a dollar bill.”

“I’ve been learning a lot with these past relationships,” he said. “Reflecting and realizing what I can do better and how I can approach that. It’s hard to meet girls in Delaware. You’re not going to meet a girl in Delaware. Everything has to be long distance, which I’m cool with. I’m enjoying myself.”

He admitted that he joined the dating apps Tinder and Bumble, but they weren’t for him.

“Maybe a pretty girl will slide in my DMs sometime!” he joked.

