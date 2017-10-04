Jason Aldean Cancels Tour After Vegas Massacre: ‘It Is The Right Thing To Do’

Jason Aldean, 40, has cancelled his They Don’t Know Tour after the horrendous massacre that occurred at his Las Vegas concert Sunday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows. I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do,” Aldean, wrote on twitter this Tuesday.

“It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends,” he added.

The singer was expected to perform in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim. He will reportedly return to the stage on October 12 to perform in Oklahoma.

“Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do — play our songs for them,” Aldean continued. “I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed.”

As Radar previously reported, videos taken by various eyewitnesses showed a panicked Aldean running off stage with his band once Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from his 32nd floor hotel room.

“I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time,” concluded the country star.

Due to the tragic mass shooting that killed over 59 innocent concertgoers and injured over 500, various artists, such as Miley Cyrus, have showed their grief by paying tribute to the lost victims in song. Jennifer Lopez, who was set to perform in Las Vegas this week, postponed her tour and sent prayers to the victims’ families. “Feeling so broken this morning,” she wrote to her fans on Instagram after the shooting.

