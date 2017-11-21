Harvey Weinstein’s Brother Paid Off Mogul’s Accusers, New Report Claims

The Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal continues to grow even more sinister, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to a new expose by The New Yorker, the movie mogul’s brother Bob Weinstein paid some of the massive settlements with female accusers from his own bank accounts. The secretive move, the report claims, was to hide the payments from film studios Miramax and Disney.

In one case in the 90’s, Bob Weinstein allegedly paid about $600,000 to two female employees in the U.K. who accused Harvey of sexual harassment and assault.

“Regarding that payment, I only know what Harvey told me, and basically what he said was he was fooling around with two women and they were asking for money,” Bob told The New Yorker. “And he didn’t want his wife to find out, so he asked me if I could write a check, and so I did, but there was nothing to indicate any kind of sexual harassment.”

As Radar extensively reported, the disgraced film executive has been accused of harassment and/or assault by dozens of women, including many famous actresses such as Rose McGowan, Lupita Nyong’o and Paz de la Huerta.

Harvey has claimed all of the sexual encounters were consensual, and is still undergoing treatment for his issues in Arizona.

