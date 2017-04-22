‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Dead At Age 56

Erin Moran, famously known for playing Joanie Cunningham on the hit television series Happy Days, was found dead in Indiana on Saturday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reports claim that someone discovered Moran’s unresponsive body around 4 PM ET, but when paramedics arrived, they discovered she was already dead. Her cause of death is undetermined at this time.

The star, who entered Hollywood at just 14 years old when signing on to play Joanie, suffered a rocky series of events after leaving her second project, a spinoff series called Joanie Loves Chachi. From there, her stardom quickly began to nose dive.

The actress faced a lot of heartache following her fall from Hollywood. She was going through a marriage meltdown with her husband, Steven Fleischmann by 2013, and the couple struggled to make ends meet financially as the years passed.

Story developing.