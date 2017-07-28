George & Amal Clooney To Sue French Magazine Over ‘Illegal’ First Photo Of Twins

George Clooney and wife Amal have fired back after those shocking first photos their newborn twins were released, RadarOnline.com can report, and the pair is not happy.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” said the actor via his rep in a statement.

PHOTOS: George & Amal Spotted On Romantic Italian Date After Birth Of Twins!

“Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The safety of our children demands it,” he added.

As Radar can reveal, French magazine, Voici, featured never-before-seen images of the Clooney twins on their most recent cover.

The famous couple has been living in peace in their Lake Como mansion, packed with high-end security and perfectly secluded to ensure the safety of their newborns.

PHOTOS: George & Amal Clooney Stun On Second Romantic Dinner Date After Birth Of Twins

While the lovey duo had been seen on romantic dates around Italy, their babies Alexander and Ella had never been seen by the public, until now.

George will reportedly be suing the publication for their immense violation of privacy.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.