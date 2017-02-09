‘Desperate’ Billy Bush Begging To Be Cast On ‘DWTS’

Disgraced former TODAY show host, Billy Bush, is “desperate” to salvage what is left of his career, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, by landing a spot on Dancing with the Stars!

According to a production insider, Bush, 45, is “begging to be cast on Season 24!”

“Billy said he would be willing to take a pay cut, and take a sum much lower than the other contestants,” the insider claimed.

However, the source said that Bush – who left the TODAY Show late last year over his part in Donald Trump’s Nancy O’Dell audio scandal – is facing strong opposition from the executives at ABC.

“The higher-ups are tired of having celebs wanting to join DWTS as a way of doing damage control,” said the source.

Indeed, just last season Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte joined the cast after getting caught fudging the truth about being robbed during the 2016 Summer Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro.

“A lot of them are also sick of having contestants who want to be cast as a way of reviving their broken career, which is exactly what some believe Billy is trying to do!”

Although there seem to be behind-the-scenes shake-ups for the hit show, the insider revealed that, with Bush, “nothing has been set in stone yet.”

Dancing with the Stars Season 24 premieres Monday, March 20, on ABC.

