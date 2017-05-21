‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen Pleads Not Guilty To Assault On Uber Driver

Crab fisherman Sig Hansen pleaded not guilty on Saturday to misdemeanor charges stemming from a confrontation with an Uber driver in Seattle, the Seattle Times has reported.

As Radar has reported, the Deadliest Catch captain was arrested after he allegedly attacked the Uber driver early Thursday morning.

Authorities claimed Hansen, 51, spit on the driver and kicked his car after learning he couldn’t pay in cash for a ride. Cops were called, and contended in the police report that the captain appeared “obviously intoxicated” when they arrived.

Officer Thomas Heller reportedly wrote in an incident report about the Discovery Channel star, “He tried to walk inside his house. I told him he was not free to go and put out my arm to restrain him. He then resisted our attempts and commands to place his hands behind his back. After a few seconds, he stopped resisting so strenuously, and we were able to handcuff him.”

Hansen was charged with misdemeanor assault and property destruction, the Seattle Times reported.

Although the crab boat TV star pleaded not guilty, when leaving his Seattle Municipal Court hearing on Saturday, he said, “I feel terrible about it. It’s embarrassing.”

Magistrate Park Eng reportedly ordered Hansen to abstain from alcohol and drugs.

The Norwegian-American skipper was celebrating Norway’s Constitution Day with his family before the alleged fiasco with the Uber driver.

Hansen faces other legal troubles, as Radar has reported. His estranged daughter, Melissa Eckstrom, 29, has sued him, claiming he molested her when she was a toddler.

Hansen has vehemently denied those allegations, labeling them “an old-fashioned shakedown” for money. As Radar has reported, Hansen’s brother and Deadliest Catch co-star Edgar Hansen has also blasted Eckstrom’s claims as lies.

According to the Seattle Times, prosecutors last month decided the alleged molestation claim did not warrant criminal charges against Hansen.

However, it’s been reported the state court of appeals is now considering whether to review a ruling that would allow Eckstrom’s civil suit against Hansen to go to trial.

