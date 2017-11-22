Corey Haim Claimed Michael Jackson Attacked Him As A Child

Another villain who may have attacked child star Corey Haim has been unmasked — pop star Michael Jackson!

In a world RadarOnline.com exclusive, film producer Ed Meyer has broken an almost ten-year silence to reveal what Haim confided to him in 2008 — just two years before the troubled actor died of pneumonia at 38.

“Corey said, ‘I have a problem with Michael Jackson and with Charlie Sheen. I was assaulted by these guys, and a few others,’ ” Meyer told Radar. “I didn’t feel it was appropriate to say, ‘Who are the other people?'”

Although Haim never described the assaults as sexual, Meyer said his meaning was all too clear.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Meyer told Radar. “He didn’t use the word sexual in either case. [It was just], ‘I was assaulted by these guys and a few others.’ It was also clear Sheen turned him on to drugs. That was 100 percent clear … He sounded like he was calling Charlie a pimp.”

As Radar reported, former actor Dominick Brascia, a close friend of Haim, said the Lost Boys legend told him Sheen sodomized him on the set of the 1986 film Lucas.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas,'” Brascia said. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. Haim said after it happened, Sheen became very cold and rejected him.”

At the time, Haim was 13, and Sheen was 19.

Brascia’s stunning account was backed up by a longtime Sheen confidant, who told Radar the Platoon menace, now 52, admitted to a sexual tryst with Corey, but insisted it had been consensual.

Meyer told Radar Haim made the explosive revelation about Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50, while filming the reality show The Two Coreys. The scene was eventually deleted.

Haim co-starred in the show with fellow former child star Corey Feldman.

In the deleted scene, filmed at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, a down-on-his-luck Haim asked Meyer and casting directors for help in reviving his career.

One of the directors happened to know Sheen, and Haim was startled to see him, Meyer said.

“You could see he was shook a little bit,” Meyer told Radar. “He didn’t expect it, and I started kicking him under the table, like, ‘Back off!'”

That’s when Haim ripped into Sheen and Jackson for assaulting him , Meyer said.

“[Corey] was basically saying it was a dark time in his life, but he felt he was over that, and he was moving on and looking for work, and that played into what we were doing on camera,” Meyer said.

Ultimately, Meyer said the scene was cut because Haim had gone “overboard” about Jackson and Sheen.

“A&E filmed the video, and they did not air our piece because Corey was going overboard, venting,” Meyer said.

“If it had aired, I think you would have had law enforcement looking into Charlie!”

