Smiling Chris Soules Spotted For First Time Since Fatal Hit-And-Run

Chris Soules was caught stepping out in public on May 17, just one month after he caused a fatal crash.

The 35-year-old shamed star stopped by an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store located in Iowa on Wednesday to pick up an item.

Eyewitnesses told E! News that the former Bachelor star was acting friendly and didn’t seem stressed about possibly facing prison for leaving the scene of a fatal car crash on April 24.

Soules even flashed a smile for an employee who wanted a selfie, captioning it, “My sweet customer today.”

My sweet customer today 😀 #chrissoules A post shared by Ashley Moore Overton (@overton.ashley) on May 17, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

As RadarOnline.com reported on Friday, Soules has dodged his May 23 hearing by getting it postponed again.

“With the filing of a written not guilty plea by Chris Soules’ attorneys on Tuesday, it negates an arraignment hearing in open court that was scheduled for May 23,” Nancy Raffensperger Newhoff of the District Court for Buchanan County told Radar. “There are currently no pending court dates planned in the matter.”

But insiders say, despite his lawyers’ attempt to drag this out, there will eventually be a hearing to address what happened on that highway.

“While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately,” his lawyers told E! News. “During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived.”

However, alcoholic beverages and containers were found at the scene. An eyewitness at the scene also said that Soules even smelled of alcohol after the crash. He was later arrested at home after police accused him of fleeing the scene once they arrived.

Mosher was taken to a nearby hospital, where the 66-year-old died from the trauma.

