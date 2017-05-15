Motion Denied! Chris Soules Loses Out On Two Big Court Decisions

Chris Soules will not be let off the hook in his hit and run case, RadarOnline.com has learned. An Iowa court made two announcements in his case today that are surely disappointments for his legal team.

As Radar has reported, Soules. 35, is accused of rear-ending a tractor with his pickup truck near Aurora, Iowa, prompting both vehicles to land in a ditch. One person died at the scene, while Soules reportedly took off.

With his next hearing scheduled for May 23, Soules has just had his motion to dismiss the case denied by the court! Now there is little that can be done to stop him from a date with justice.

Prosecutors also have asked a judge to allow them to withhold official evidence, like emails or records, giving them to Soules only if he specifically asks for it. His attorneys previously filed documents asking for a litany of paperwork related to the crash.

In court, prosecutors called Soules’ attempt to dismiss the case “premature.”

“Defendant’s motion to dismiss recognizes the defendant was to immediately return to the scene of the accident or inform the law enforcement authorities where he could be located,” the May 2 filing read. “Defendant did neither. Furthermore, the only permissible reasons for which Defendant could leave the scene of the accident in the first place was to seek necessary aid or report the accident to law enforcement authorities. Defendant did neither after fleeing the scene.”

If Soules misses the May 23 hearing, a warrant could be issued for his arrest.

Story developing.

