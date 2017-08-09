Cooked! Food Star Gordon Ramsay Marked For Death

Hot-tempered TV chef Gordon Ramsay has jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire! Insiders said the Hell’s Kitchen boss fears for his life — and those of his family members — after several sadistic Colombian drug cartels put a price on his head.

The foul-mouthed hash slinger, 50, filmed a two-part documentary about the South American country’s murderous cocaine trade earlier this year. But when it came time to tape teasers for the upcoming show, lily-livered Ramsay chickened out. He opted not to fly to Colombia and filmed in merry old England!

“Gordon is really running scared,” revealed a source. “He honestly believes that these drug thugs are out for blood — his blood!”

“He not only fears for himself, but his wife, Tana, daughters Matilda, Holly and Megan, as well as son Jack,: continued the source. “Gordon knows how drug cartels will try to wreak revenge on the families of anyone who tries to expose them — and he never wanted to put his loved ones in harm’s way!”

Earlier this year, the tart-tongued father of four revealed how dangerous filming the British TV documentary would be.

“I’ve been in a safety briefing all morning for something pretty hostile — we’re going into Colombia,” Ramsay said. “They’re putting me under a trauma test for the sake of being shot and kidnapped.”

Now the MasterChef star is so terrified of returning to the drug-ravaged nation that he filmed scenes pretending the leafy countryside outside London was actually a dangerous Colombian jungle.

Ramsay was snapped wearing combat pants and a bulletproof vest as a makeup artist splattered mud on him and mussed up his hair.

A military-style Land Rover labeled “POLICIA” was nearby, along with another vehicle carrying guys toting fake rifles and wearing uniforms identical to those of Colombian cops.

“The British press was having a field day with the whole thing,”noted an insider. “They were making fun of Gordon, but they don’t know half the story!”

“There’s no question Gordon was in Colombia, putting his life at risk for the sake of the documentary,” added the insider, “but he believes he’s still in the crosshairs of dangerous drug runners who want to see him dead !”

