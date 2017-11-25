Troubled Catelynn Lowell Tweets She is ‘Thankful for LIFE’ From Treatment

Catelynn Lowell has tweeted from treatment after having suicidal thoughts. After wishing her followers happy Thanksgiving, the Teen Mom OG star stressed her gratitude at living, writing on Twitter, “Today I am thankful for LIFE and thankful for my daughters!!!!”

Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra, who took to social media to say how much he misses her while she gets help, are raising their second daughter after giving up their first in an open adoption.

Fans are concerned about Lowell but one named Joanne was heartened to see her holiday message, writing a response on Twitter, “God Bless you sweetie! I hope you’re feeling better & treatment is helping! You’re stronger & braver than you know! ((((HUGS)))).”

Another named MeLanie wrote, “There’s no words to get someone out of depression. If it was as easy to be thankful for this and that, we’d all be cured. It’s a struggle. But know you are more powerful than the feeling. You CAN overcome this. You ARE worthy. You are NOT alone.”

As Radar has reported, Baltierra tweeted on Thanksgiving that the holiday was going to be hard without his wife Lowell as she remains in treatment.

He wrote sadly, “‘It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tells her how thankful I am for her.”

Lowell , 25,stunned Teen Mom OG fans recently with a desperate cry for help, tweeting that she was going into a facility, writing, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment.”

She also revealed grim details about her suicidal thoughts exclusively to Radar, saying, “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself. On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”

Via Twitter, Baltierra said he dropped Lowell off at the treatment facility and shared on social media, “My life would be desolate without her.”

He also wrote, “Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!….You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.”

Baltierra and Lowell married in 2015 and had another child together, daughter Novalee, after famously giving up their first baby, daughter Carolyn, for adoption. The Baltierras recently visited their first girl.

