Ellen BANS Caitlyn From Her Talk Show As Feud Explodes

Ellen DeGeneres is DONE playing nice with Caitlyn Jenner! RadarOnline.com has learned she’s banned the former Olympian from her talk show after a series of public spats over gay marriage.

The most recent round of their feud started in the pages of Jenner’s shocking new tell-all, The Secrets of My Life, where the 67-year-old reality star rips DeGeneres for “alienating” her from the LGBTQ community. Jenner claims that DeGeneres twisted her comments about gay marriage to engineer a shocking TV moment back in 2015.

Put on the spot by DeGeneres to explain her views, Jenner stumbled, and it “further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community,” she wrote. On her book tour, she continued to trash DeGeneres, insisting she’d been “burned” by the experience.

Now, “Ellen does not want to ever have Caitlyn back on the show,” a source told Radar. “She could not believe that Caitlyn took time to write about her in the book!”

But according to a source close to the Kardashian clan, “That is fine with Cait, because she has no desire to go back on after what Ellen did to her last time! In fact, she said she thinks that Kris put Ellen up to it, because of the fact that they are really close friends and Caitlyn had recently just left Kris when it happened.”

“Caitlyn really believes that Kris put Ellen up to the line of questioning that she went for in the interview,” Jenner’s pal told Radar. “She was just defending herself against the whole situation in the book because she felt she never had the chance to.”

