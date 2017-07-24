No Butts About It! Ariel Winter Shows Off Risqué New Tattoo

Ariel Winter took to Snapchat on to show off her brand new tattoo — on her butt! The Modern Family star stripped down and showed off her latest ink in a racy shot she posted to fans on Sunday.

“Love risks everything and asks for nothing,” reads the phrase that’s written in cursive and travels from her hip to her backside.

But Winter, 19, wasn’t done with her public social media displays.

She then shared a photo of herself kissing Levi Meaden, her 29-year-old actor boyfriend, on Instagram. “PB&C always,” she captioned the picture, referring to peanut butter and cheese, the pair’s pet names for each other.

The new tattoo isn’t the first time Winter has gone to the tattoo parlor.

She and Meaden recently got matching ink on their fingers — a hunk of cheese and a peanut butter jar, as well as half hearts that form a whole when they put their hands together — and she has a snake slithering up her forearm.

“I love getting tattoos. I think it’s a super fun way of expressing yourself,” explained Winter. “I only get tattoos that are really meaningful to me and I love it.”

What do you think of Ariel’s new tattoo? Cute or something she’ll someday regret? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.

