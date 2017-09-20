‘Model’ In Middle Of Kevin Hart Alleged Cheating Extortion Scandal Lawyers Up

The “actress and model” from Kevin Hart’s most recent alleged cheating sex tape extortion scandal lawyered up!

Montia Sabbag hired high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom, who announced she would be representing the woman in the center of the sordid affair.

“Montia Sabbag was briefly involve with Kevin Hart a month ago,” Bloom said about her new client, who was reportedly caught in a tryst with the actor in Vegas in August.

She allegedly was in a video where a man and a woman had sex and then the man stood up and it was believed to be Hart. She reportedly attempted to extort him for hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep the tape private.

“Since that time, she has been the subject of false, vicious attacks on her character,” Bloom said.

Hart, who was busted by Radar with a woman who was not his pregnant wife, Eniko Parris, in July, apologized after the news of the latest video was made public, appearing to admit cheating on his expectant spouse.

Hart wrote on his Instagram page: “I have a target on my back” and “I’m not perfect.”

Seeming to reference the alleged video, Hart said he wasn’t going to allow someone to get “financial gain off my mistake. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

The funnyman got serious, emotionally telling his Instagram camera about a “bad error of judgement” and how he had “put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did.” He apologized to his wife of one year Parrish, and his children.

“It’s a sh***y moment where you know you’re wrong. There’s no excuses for your wrong behavior,” Hart continued. “I just simply gotta do better.”

Bloom revealed that she would be holding a press conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 “about the true facts of the situation,” and stated they will “announce their next legal move.”

