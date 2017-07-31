12 High-Risk Prisoners Escape Alabama Jail: Two Are Still On The Loose!

Twelve dangerous inmates just escaped from Alabama County Jail, RadarOnline.com can report, and residents are threatening to shoot them on sight.

Ten of the prisoners who fled the scene at 6:30pm Sunday have been recaptured, but two are still on the loose.

Nearby residents are being warned to stay indoors and safe, as two of the escaped inmates were serving sentences for attempted murder.

PHOTOS: WATCH Shocking Video Of El Chapo’s Son Held At Gunpoint!

Other prisoners were behind bars for crimes such as first-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful breaking and entering.

The local Sheriff’s Office released mugshots of the criminals, and angry residents have threatened to shoot them if they see them nearby.

Watch This Video On RadarOnline.com



“They all look tweaked out. I’ll shoot on site if I come across any of them,” wrote a Facebook user after the Police department shared the escaped prisoners’ information and photos.

PHOTOS: El Chapo EXTRADITED To The United States

“Don’t come near my neighborhood,” added another “ima shoot them right in the face.”

As Radar can report, Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading up to the capture of the still missing inmates.

“Wonder if you get the $500 to pay for the bullet you used to kill the escaped intruder? Lol,” wrote a third user.

An investigation is still ongoing, as it is not yet clear how the prisoners managed to escape.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.