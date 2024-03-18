Decoding Skin Types: Find Out What’s Yours?

Taking good care of your skin is an art that all of you need to learn. Like every celebrity, they are so much into skincare and fitness. They follow a properly well-balanced diet along with a proper workout routine. Every skin is different from one another, so their needs are different. That is why it is crucial to understand your skin and prepare a care routine accordingly that works best for you. So, let’s learn how you can know your skin type and care for it primarily. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you can try apple cider vinegar, which has astringent properties and fights against acne powerfully.

Types Of Skin

Each of you has a different skin type; however, while learning about the spectrum of several skin types, you should recognise where you fit precisely. There are mainly three skin types. Let’s discover each one of them: Oily Skin When your sebaceous glands secrete a lot of oil on your skin or facial canvas, your skin type becomes oily. You must be using a lot of compact powders more often than usual. Also, your makeup will wash out within a few hours. One good thing about oily skin is that it appears young and soft because it is naturally moisturized. Celebrities take care of their oily skin, washing their faces with a gentle cleanser. This can help them pull out impurities and unclog pores while providing a healthy glow. If you also have oily skin, use a face toner, which is important to balance your skin’s pH.

Dry Skin If you have dry skin, you might feel itchy or tight skin throughout the day. The major symptoms are tightness, sensitivity, flakiness, and itchiness. Your dry skin requires to be moisturised constantly to counteract the water loss. Avoid using harsh chemicals and instead go with non-abrasive and gentle ingredients that will not disrupt your skin’s natural oils. Mild face cleansers are highly effective and even recommendedby various celebrities to provide hydration to your dry skin.

Sensitive Skin Some of you must have sensitive skin, which is a great challenge to take care of. Consistent TLC and a proper skincare routine are required to avoid inflammation or irritation. You should stick to only one formulation at a time to protect your sensitive skin more easily. Always perform a patch test on any skincare item on your inner forearm to avoid potential allergic reactions on your facial skin. Many celebrities avoid toxins or chemicals, including parabens, mineral oil, fragrances, sulphates, and phthalates. Instead, they go for natural skin care products. They use gentle and safe products that won’t put their skin at risk.

Combination Skin Is your skin showing a mix of both dry and oily skin? It is probably a combination of skin types. This type of skin is oily on the T-zone and dry on the remaining part of your face. You may not find acne on your cheeks because the skin in this area is moisturised. Care for such skin can be quite tricky. The best way to resolve this is to use a non-comedogenic face cleanser or moisturiser with a gel-like feel. When talking about big celebrities, they follow a well-balanced meal which includes lots of fibre, protein, and cereals like fortified cereals, because what you eat is how you look.

Conclusion Finally, we have decoded your skin type so you can easily find out which one is yours. You can also use a bare-face method to identify your skin type. Cleanse your face properly and pat dry it. Leave your skin bare for around thirty minutes, and then observe your nose, cheeks, chin and forehead. If your skin feels stretchy, your skin is likely to be dry. Oily skin feels shiny and naturally moisturised on the cheeks, and the combination feels oily on the T-zone only. Additionally, consider incorporating protein shake to uplift your collagen production and get smooth and flawless skin.