Behind the Scenes: the Secret Betting Habits of Famous Actors
Betting has become the norm for many people. Most punters do it because they enjoy putting their sports knowledge to good use and getting rewarded for it. Others love it as it makes sports more exciting — the interest in outcomes increases when they have money on the line. And thanks to bonuses by reputable bookies like Unibet, punters can get started on betting even if they don't have much capital.
These and other perks have made betting so common that even celebrities have been opening up about their love for it. We look at the celebrities who enjoy betting and what they do to ensure they get a good return on their investments.
Which Famous Actors Enjoy Betting?
If you ask most people why they enjoy betting, they will tell you it’s all about the thrill. The excitement of placing a bet and awaiting the outcome is so high that people chase this feeling as often as they can. But do celebrities also feel the same way? Of course! The following big names in the industry have opened up about their love of wagers:
1. Michael B Jordan
When people think of basketball stars, Jordan's name often comes up as he is a superstar in the industry. But did you know that he has also starred in films? Not only did he star as himself in Space Jam but he was also the focus of The Last Dance, a documentary released in 2020. But when he's not on the court or surprising people with his on-screen skills, he has a way to keep that spark alive - he bets. Jordan is so into betting that he diversifies his interests from sports to casino games. He's been known to follow sports such as golf and bet good amounts on the outcomes. In his opinion, he can bet as much as he wants as he enjoys it and can afford it. And it's hard to counter that when the net worth at stake is over $1 billion!
2. Charles Barkley
Like Jordan, Barkley is a household name in the basketball industry and has also appeared in several films. He starred as himself in Space Jam and has appeared in several series, including Suits, Modern Family and We Are Bears. But Barkley was not just interested in being a star on the court or TV. He also wanted to pursue a hobby/ career in betting and would often place large wagers on significant events, such as the Super Bowl. So confident was he in winning that he sometimes placed wagers as huge as $700,000 on games. Unfortunately, this confidence sometimes resulted in big losses. He has since learned how to balance his expectations and is more moderate in his approach, having also diversified his portfolio to include casino games.
3. Charlie Sheen
Most punters are often cautious in their wagers. But not Charlie. The star lived large on and off the screen and would often wager hundreds of thousands of dollars a week on sports bets and casino games. So intent was he on winning that he even placed a bet on his way to meet his newborn child in hospital. Charlie has since found a way to balance his wagers which has resulted in much better outcomes.
How Do Actors Keep Winning?
Actors are like any other punter and often find themselves facing the same challenges that other bettors face. So, how do they stay on top?
- They learn the sport they want to wager on: This information gives you an advantage as you will not be making bets based on gut feelings.
- They analyze outcomes: No matter what you think about a game, you must have the data to back your decision.
- They manage their money: Despite having high net worths, the actors must figure out what they can afford to place on bets.
- They learn from their mistakes: Everyone has a learning curve, and it’s important to know where you fall short so you can improve your approach.
Most importantly, they find ways to take mental breaks so that they can approach each game with a clear mind.