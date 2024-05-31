Ase Mystic Zach Hirsch Creates Sports Frenzy On Social Media

It was Muhammad Ali who said, “Champions aren’t made in the gyms… [but] from something they have deep inside them.” While he was perhaps speaking more directly of athletes, Mystic Zach Hirsh is proving you don’t need to spend hours in the gym to become a champion in the sports industry. This rising influencer, podcast host, and entrepreneur is joining together sports, entertainment, and social media to create a new way for you to engage with sports.

Article continues below advertisement

Since entering the sports industry, this young entrepreneur has proven that he is positioning himself to be a major player in this competitive arena. While only 16 years old, Hirsch became the youngest coaching intern that Division I college football had ever seen, joining the coaching staff at Florida Atlantic University.

Furthering his skills and passion for sports knowledge, Hirsh also completed the entrepreneurial essentials program at Harvard University and attended the well-respected Sloan-MIT Sports Analytics Conference. Today, Hirsch is focused on his Bachelor’s degree and is currently a junior at Lynn University majoring in sports management. Expanding his knowledge of this industry, Hirsch has also recently started the Business of Sports program at Columbia University. Next year, he plans to pursue his MBA.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, paving a pathway as a champion sports influencer, Hirsch is recognized as one of the youngest handicappers in the history of sports, known for his impressive accuracy. Hirsch’s sports prediction precision is not just a natural skill, but a reflection of his efforts to conduct the necessary and thorough background research to provide valuable information. Refusing to steer away from doing the work himself, Hirsch doesn’t make predictions based on hype. His predictions are grounded in factual and relevant information and data.

Article continues below advertisement

A prime example of this hard work was Hirsch’s prediction of the October 29, 2022, boxing match between two celebrity boxers, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva. Hirsch made it a point to attend all of Paul’s training camps as a fighter and viewer, witnessing the powerful transformation of this American professional boxer after so many months away. Predicting that Paul would win the match by knockout, Hirsch added to the sports frenzy surrounding this match. This buzz only got louder when Hirsch’s prediction of the celebrity boxer’s win became a reality, solidifying Hirsh as a force in the sports industry.

Article continues below advertisement

But beyond training camps and boxing rings, Hirsch has taken his sports knowledge and skills to the airwaves, co-hosting podcasts like the Kiss and the Myst podcast with Jadakiss on Worldstar HipHip. These two co-hosts bring different but unique talents that have fueled this podcast to become an instant hit. Combining the award-winning podcaster’s Gen Z stats and analytic skills with Jadakiss’s “OG” approach, The Kiss and the Myst podcast keeps audiences on their toes, eager for more. New guests are featured every week, creating an engaging platform for all things sports, culture, and hip-hop music.

Beyond his podcast with Jadakiss, Hirsch also co-hosts a podcast with Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and NBA Champion Lamar Odom titled Keeping Up with Sports. This podcast is dedicated to fostering more meaningful conversations around some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. With personal experience on how to be champions, the Keeping Up with Sports co-hosts take an honest approach to the realities of what it takes to be the best. With Hirsch’s impressive skills in making predictions, this new podcast, as well as future endeavors by this media and sports personality, are sure to generate quite the buzz.