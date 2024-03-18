A Day at the Races: Inside the Grand National at Aintree

As soon as the Cheltenham Festival sees the last race of the meeting, horse racing fans either already think of next year’s Festival or start mulling over another big spring event – the Grand National. Happening approximately three weeks after Cheltenham, people have enough time to make up their minds about their favorites for the feat as several horses often run both at Cheltenham and then compete in the Grand National, and their Cheltenham form could be crucial for their chances at Aintree. But that’s not the only reason why the Grand National is the most popular jump race in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Grand National Now and Then

The Grand National was established in the 19th century, and since its beginning, it has gained some publicity that only grew over the years. Currently, it’s the most popular jump race in the world. Why is that? Well, it’s hard, it’s long, and because it’s a handicap race, it’s also very competitive. The race spans over 4 miles and 514 years, while the large field of jumpers must overcome thirty obstacles in a rather swift pace. It’s very demanding even for the best horses with the highest stamina, moreover, when the best horses in the field carry the highest weights. As the Grand National is a handicap, the chances to succeed should be equal among all the participants, so the best ones carry more, and the weakest ones carry less. Today, the maximum number of runners is 34, but in the past, even fields of 60 horses could be seen at Aintree.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Specific About The Grand National?

The race itself is so interesting because of competitiveness combined with sheer luck. In such big fields, it’s common for horses to fall not only due to obstacles but also because they trip over their rivals. Therefore, people can pick whoever they like in the Grand National betting offers and hope their favorite makes it to the finish line. Another thing people adore about the Grand National and Aintree Racecourse is their status. While Cheltenham is the peak of the season, seemingly meant only for the richest and most prominent people in the industry, the Grand National has never lost its spark as a race/meeting for everybody. Cheltenham is simply more about prestige, while Aintree is more about having fun.

Article continues below advertisement

It is quite logical, given the nature of the race, where luck is necessary. While hardcore horse racing fans love studying forms day and night, in the Grand National it’s very much possible that their endeavors would be in vain. All the best horses would fall, and the audience would witness a triumph of a total outsider, whom some lucky people put a bet on because they loved the horse’s color, their name, or they just went with the gut feeling.

Article continues below advertisement

What About the Past Winners?

The most likely winner of the Grand National 2024 seems to be Corach Rambler, who triumphed in 2023 after a lovely trip. The ten-year-old gelding trained by Lucinda Russell has been a memorable horse since 2021 when scoring over fences at Cheltenham and Aintree, where he recorded a couple of G3 victories. In 2023, Corach Rambler arrived at Aintree with a close win in the Ultima Chase under his belt, and because he had a very convenient weight for the Grand National, he was a favorite back then and probably will be now as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Corach Rambler will carry more than last year, his performance in Cheltenham proved the gelding is in great shape. Staying strong, he finished third in the peak of the Festival, the Gold Cup. It probably couldn’t go even better for the Lucinda Russell team that day, so aboard with Derek Fox, Corach Rambler should be once again a vital player for the Grand National. As usual, it could be counted on another past winner to belong among the favorites right before the start; moreover, he’s another horse who showed up at Cheltenham. In 2022, only seven-year-old Noble Yeats caused a huge upset when scoring the race under a light weight, and despite the fact he carried much more in 2023, he still showcased how brave and classy horse he is when finishing fourth. His weight should be a bit better this year and must be considered.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Are the Other Favorites?

Although Willie Mullins is no specialist on the Grand National, he usually sends several intriguing runners to have a go at Aintree. This time, a couple owned by JP McManus looks ready to take on Corach Rambler, as both have exciting runs during the season. The eight-year-old I Am Maximus will carry more of the two as he was pointed to the G1 chases in winter. He didn’t shine much, but after winning a G1 hurdle race, there shouldn’t be any doubts he is a classy horse. Moreover, he defeated Vanillier last time out when scoring a G3 chase at Fairyhouse, and given that Vanillier is a runner-up of the Grand National 2023 and carried less than I Am Maximus, the I Am Maximus’ performance looks very high quality. His stablemate, seven-year-old Meetingofthewaters, hasn’t won a single big race, but he delivered a great run at the Cheltenham Festival. He carried a lot in the Ultima Chase, but he managed to finish third bravely. Because he was assigned a low weight, Willie Mullins has another excellent chance in him.

Regarding Vanillier, he might be discarded as out of form due to the defeat, but he’s a true stayer who thrives over the ultra-long distance of the Grand National. He could be a vital player once again. Another grey gelding, Panda Boy, deserves mention, too. He has never won a big race but looks like the type of horse who only waits for the ideal (very long) trip. In terms of bigger-prized horses, eleven-year-old Latenightpass seems to be a good each-way participant. His trainer, Dan Skelton, had a blast during the Festival, and the gelding has SOME jumping abilities.