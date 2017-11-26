Miss Me? Bella Hadid Flaunts Bikini Body Amid The Weeknd Romance Rumors

Bella Hadid flaunted her stunning bikini body via Instagram.

And looking like that it is no wonder The Weeknd, 27, reportedly rebounded with her after splitting with Selena Gomez, 25.

The performer was recently spotted leaving her New York apartment amid reports the pair are seeing one another once again.

PHOTOS:Bella Hadid Exposes Her Bare Butt In Sexy Thong Bikini

He split with Selena Gomez after several months and she quickly rebounded with Justin Bieber, 23,

Hadid, 21, was photographed smoldering against a wall in a tiny white two-piece as she bathes in natural sun light.

The model was center of attention in Shanghai earlier this week when she walked in the Victoria’s Secret fashion Show.

PHOTOS: Braless Bella Hadid Barely Avoids A Nip Slip While Trying To Win Back Her Ex

She reportedly received a bouquet of flowers along with a note from The Weeknd during the show, just days after he had been seen sneaking out of her Big Apple apartment.

Hadid and The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — dated from early 2015 until November 2016.

She was also recently linked with rapper Drake, 31, although that relationship has now ‘cooled’.

