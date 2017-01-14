Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Pulls The Royals Into A Violent Scandal

Meghan Markle isn’t the only one in her family with a heated load of drama. RadarOnline.com has learned her hothead half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was arrested for a dangerous and violent stunt.

According to the Daily Mail, 50-year-old divorcee was taken into custody after he was caught in a drunken rage with a woman, resulting in him pulling a gun and pointing it at her head.

PHOTOS: Princess Bride! Meghan Markle Strips Down In Saucy Wedding Album

The Josephine County Sheriff’s office confirmed Markle Jr.’s arrest by announcing, “He was arrested at 11 p.m. on Jan. 12 and released on Friday at 10 a.m. He will be going to court for it.” Charges include menacing, pointing a firearm at another person, and unlawful use of a weapon, police records revealed.

Markle Jr. was so desperate to be released, he slumped as low to call his ex-wife Tracy Dooley at 3 a.m. for his $1,500 bail.

PHOTOS:Royal No-Show! Meghan Markle Dines ALONE With Mom After Prince Harry Snub

Dooley later came forward about the shameful moment for the family, “I don’t want this to be embarrassing for Meghan. Tom has had a little fame and publicity since Meghan started dating Prince Harry. He wants what’s best for her. He is so happy and proud for her,” she told the publication.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Royal family has been begging the red-haired royal hunk, 32, to ditch his American Suits actress, 35, especially after they learned she’s already been married and divorced once.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.