Meghan Markle’s Estranged Sister To Write Tell-All Book

No one would have been surprised if Meghan Markle — a divorced, biracial American actress —

caught heat from the British public over her relationship with Prince Harry.

Shockingly, the detractor drawing the most blood shares Meghan’s bloodline: It’s her own sister!

Eyebrows were raised in November when Samantha Grant — suddenly went public with criticism about her half sister,

reportedly calling her “a shallow social climber” and claiming Harry’s clan “would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family.”

Now Samantha (who admittedly hasn’t seen or spoken to Meghan for years) has upped the ante.

She recently launched a bizarre Twitter rant questioning the Suits star’s charitable endeavors —

and has announced that she’s writing a tell‑all book about her famous sibling, adding:

“Some of it she won’t like, some of it she might.” Though Meghan has admirably held her tongue,

a source tells Radar, “This looks purely like a money grab by someone coming out of the blue and trying to profit off a famous relative.”