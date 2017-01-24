‘Notorious Womanizer!’ Inside Magic Johnson’s Secret Son Bombshell

Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson committed a flagrant foul by fathering a secret love child — then cruelly turning his back on him!

That’s the claim of an Atlanta woman — who told Radar in a worldwide exclusive that Magic made a fast break out of her life in 1982 when she announced she was pregnant!

The shocking revelation was uncovered by Radar just weeks after the HIV-positive horn-dog led a panel discussion at the Fifth Annual Ladylike Day at UCLA offering young girls “honest advice about romance and relationships.”

Now, Renee Perkins is finally speaking out about how the former Los Angeles Lakers star — who admitted to sleeping with “thousands of women,” including groupies, call girls and strippers — abandoned her and their now 35-year-old love child, Chauncey!

“It tore me apart because I really didn’t want to have or raise a child on my own,” Renee, 61, told Radar.

When he met Renee in 1981, he was already an all-star player with the ladies.

“Earvin was a notorious womanizer. He had thousands during his career,” said longtime friend Pamela McGee, who played on the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team in 1984.

According to Renee, now 57-year-old Johnson worked his “magic” on her, and abruptly dumped

her after a yearlong romance when she announced the pregnancy.

She claimed Magic had his basketball “advisor,” Dr. Charles Tucker, reach out to strong-arm her into getting an abortion!

“[Dr. Tucker] told me I really had to get an abortion, and that Magic was not going to be with me because he had his career to worry about,” Renee revealed to Radar.

Renee provided Radar with a letter from her attorney and a Los Angeles lab, proving she and Magic had taken blood tests to determine if he fathered her child.

She also served up tapes of 1985 phone calls, allegedly between her and Magic, in which he acknowledges the boy’s existence.

“Tell him, ‘Hi,'” he allegedly said in one call.

Magic promised Renee he would provide for the boy, she said, but that promise went up in smoke.

She filed a paternity lawsuit in 1982, but it was later dropped because she couldn’t afford an attorney. When she contacted the lab seven years later to retrieve the results, she was told they had been “lost” because the lab had moved “three times” since they were taken.

