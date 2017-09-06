Secretly Split! Inside Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Separate Lives

Kiss Hollywood’s most unconventional romance goodbye — after 34 years! Goldie Hawn, 71, and rugged star Kurt Russell, 66, have secretly split in what could become a $130 million bust-up, RadarOnline.com has learned!

According to sources, the two — who flipped for each other while filming 1984’s Swing Shift — are completely fed up with each other.

“They love each other, but they’ve just accepted they can’t be together 24/7,” an insider told Radar.

“Their relationship has been volatile at times, and they’ve considered calling it quits. But at their age they decided that it makes sense to stick together as long as they have their own space.”

That’s why the couple chose to build a brand-spanking new house over an already existing mansion in ritzy Brentwood, Calif., according to sources.

“They wanted to custom-design separate living quarters,” said the insider.

“Goldie and Kurt designed the place with separate bedrooms, separate bathrooms and even a cozy living area for each of them. They do share a kitchen, dining room and formal living area,” continued the insider.

“It’s planned so well that when they have guests over, hardly anyone notices they live in separate wings of the house!”

But even with plenty of space between them, the two — parents of actor son Wyatt, 31 — can’t avoid getting on each other’s nerves, insiders said.

“Goldie and Kurt still manage to find things to bicker about,” revealed a source.

“Usually, it’s him getting impatient because she’s always coming over to his side of the mansion to clean and rearrange things.”

“They’re under the same roof, but they’re still struggling,” the source said.

“Friends are worried Kurt and Goldie will soon decide that the only way to go forward is to end things — even after all these years together.”

