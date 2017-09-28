Look At Me! Kim Announces Baby #3 After Sisters Khloe & Kylie’s Pregnancy News

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

The kards are finally on the table, after Kim Kardashian officially admitted that she and hubby Kanye West are expecting baby number three.

In a sneak preview for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Kim reveals the big news during a facetime chat with sister Khloe.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’ ” Kim asks while sitting in bed.

“Pregnant, or the person’s pregnant,” Khloé responds.

“We’re having a baby!” Kim exclaims.

As Radar reported, Kim, 36, and Kanye, 40, turned to a surrogate for their third child, and are paying her a whopping $75,000 to stay home and take care of their precious cargo.

Missing from the sneak peek, any reference to the baby bumps soon to be sported by sisters Kylie and Khloe!

