Price Of Love! Kim & Kanye Drop Big Bucks For Intense Couples Therapy

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are doing whatever they can to try to salvage what’s left of their troubled marriage — and money is absolutely no object!

According to an insider, 36-year-old Kardashian’s October robbery in Paris and West’s meltdown in the months to follow have taken a toll on their relationship and they’ve turned to a professional therapist for help.

“They’re having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000 a pop,” said the source.

“Their on-call therapist is available 24/7, which doesn’t come cheap, but she’s also available via Skype if they’re out of town.”

Overall, noted the source, “The help is costing them $4,000 a week for the four sessions and another $1,000 every time there’s an off-hours query.”

As Radar reported, West, 39, and Kardashian, have been struggling through their own devastating problems and with each other, including the rapper’s recent blowup over a cheating scandal involving his wife.

“They have a lot of issues to work through and Kanye’s in total shock at just how unhappy Kim’s been,” said the source. “He’s had his head in the clouds.”

