Kim Fields Tells All On ‘DWTS’ Pros’ Shocking & Controlling Behavior

Kim Fields hated her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that her time on Dancing With the Stars was worse!

Fields, 48, revealed in her new memoir, Blessed Life, that her pro Sasha Farber monitored her eating — and she believed that Keo Motsepe made a move on her!

“Sasha made me text him photos of myself at each meal to prove that I was eating enough,” she wrote, describing how she started to lose weight at a rapid pace because of the competition’s demanding schedule. She declined to explain what he did with the photos afterwards.

“I was in a zone with Sasha as we got to Switch Up Week, which threw me, as it’s supposed to,” she noted of her time with Motsepe. “I didn’t think they’d put two black people together. Keo was also so much taller than me. Much…we went through a quick, frank getting-to-know each-other process as he ushered me through the waltz.”

“During one rehearsal, we were dancing close and I felt something hard never his pocket,” she wrote. “’Are you kidding me?’ I exclaimed. He stopped, stepped back, and reached into his pocket, laughing and embarrassed. ‘No, no no, it’s my microphone pack!’”

The Facts of Life star was ultimately eliminated in the show’s fifth week on May 2, 2016, alongside Farber, 33. Farber last competed alongside Simone Biles, and Motsepe was eliminated alongside Barbara Corcoran during the most recent season.

