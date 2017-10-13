Jenelle Evans’ Mom Slams ‘Controlling’ David, Fears For Daughter & Grandson

Jenelle Evans’ mother Barbara isn’t a fan of her son-in-law. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the Teen Mom 2 grandma expressed her concern for her daughter and her grandson.

Barbara, 61, has been estranged from Jenelle because of her custody battle over her daughter’s son Jace, 8. Although Jenelle, who signed over custody of her son in 2010, agreed to a custody plan in mediation, they are still feuding.

Barbara believes her son-in-law David Eason’s control over her daughter is adding to their estrangement.

“I think once he puts that ring on her finger he’s going to have so much control over her,” Barbara told Radar of when they tied the knot in September. “She’s going to be choked to where she won’t be able to breathe. He’ll have so much control, more so than he does now.”

Barbara admitted that their relationship “is gone.”

“This is a Jenelle I’ve never seen,” Barbara confessed. “Someday it’s going to bite her in the a** to do this to me. It’s heartwrenching to me.”

Barbara even fears for her grandson Kaiser, 3, who is Jenelle’s son with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.

“I’m not worried about Ensley because it’s David’s child,” she said. “I’m very much so worried about Kaiser. I don’t think David likes Kaiser… because he’s a clone of Nathan. She says it’s none of my business. They won’t let me see Kaiser.”

Earlier this week, Jenelle threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 when she received a bad edit on this week’s episode.

Jenelle and her now-husband cancelled their save the date photo shoot because of a fight. When producers asked about it, David denied they argued.

When they took the photos the next day, David screamed at and grabbed Jenelle’s son with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Kaiser also screamed “feed me” during the scene, forcing fans to bash the couple for their treatment of the 3-year-old.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she said. “It’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever. Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Nathan’s mother Doris Davidson filed an emergency request for custody of Kaiser.

“There have been several occasions when the proposed Intervenor has seen bruising and markings on the minor child that are unusual and more than normal scrapes that a toddler may have than a two/three year old should have,” Davidson wrote in the documents obtained by Radar. “The proposed Intervenor has raised two sons which are now adults, and is cognizant of the fact that young boys are rough and tough and stumble and fall and get scraped and bruised, however, the proposed Intervenor feels that the minor child’s bruises have been in places that have been indicative of more than rowdy behavior.”

