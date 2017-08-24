Courtroom Drama! Jenelle Evans Fiance’s Trial Date Set For Protective Order Violation

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy #3 is set for a courtroom showdown on September 5 for violating his domestic violence protective order, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s fiancé, David Eason, was busted hugging his young son in a grocery store in 2016, in violation of the protective order that was in place against him. A judge found him guilty of the violation, and sentenced him to 60 days in jail. But before he was thrown behind bars, he filed an appeal, and the sentence was thrown out.

The New Hanover County Clerk of Court told Radar that Eason’s new trial date was set for the day after Labor Day at 9 am.

Radar obtained the arrest warrant from the 2016 incident, detailing how the boy’s grandmother and aunt became “frightened” when Eason “grabbed” his son after he was told to move away from him.

“Defendant was in the same location as his child, who was out with his grandmother and aunt when defendant approached and hugged [his child],” the warrant stated.

Eason’s ex-girlfriend had obtained the protective order against him on October 2015 after claiming the two had a volatile relationship.

Baby Ensley’s father was no stranger to the big house. As Radar exclusively reported, Eason and Evans’ ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, were prison pals when he was serving time for breaking and entering, larceny, drug paraphernalia possession and injury to property.

Eason is expected to appear in court for the trial. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

