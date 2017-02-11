‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Is Engaged To Boyfriend David Eason

She’s getting hitched!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans made the shocking announcement on Instagram on Feb. 11, where she’s seen holding up her hand showing off her rock as boyfriend David Eason kisses her cheek.

“We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” Evans wrote on their photo that shows the couple bundled up on a chilly day.

The couple just welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie. Evans already has two sons — Jace 7, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and 2-year-old Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith. Eason will also be adding another little one to their growing family — his daughter, Maryssa.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Eason has been rubbing Evans’ mother the wrong way after he kicked her out of the delivery room during Ensley’s birth. However, Radar readers know that these two haven’t gotten along over the years. In fact, in a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, she even accused David being the reason she and her daughter have communication issues.

Jenelle is currently in a custody battle with her mother over Jace. Their next hearing to modify custody will be on May 23.

