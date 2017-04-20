‘Teen Mom’ Love Child Scandal! Is Jenelle’s New Baby REALLY Her Fiancé’s?

Jenelle Evans welcomed her daughter with fiancé David Eason in January – but is he really the father? After Ensley appeared to have darker skin in a recent Instagram photo, fans accused the Teen Mom 2 star’s ex-boyfriend of being the father!

Evans, 25, reunited with ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp following her split from ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. But their rendezvous didn’t last long, as she began dating now-fiancé David Eason.

When Evans and Eason posted a photo of Ensley with darker skin, fans questioned if Delp could be the father of the little one.

Live in the sunshine. ☀️👙 #BabyGirl A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

“She looks like Jace and Kieffer,” one fan commented, as another wrote, “She’s not David’s anyone can see she is mixed.”

A third user wrote, “Everyday she looks more like Kieffer. Told him he should ask for a DNA test.”

But Evans insisted Eason is the father of the little one.

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans: 18 Secrets, Scandals & Lies From The Controversial ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Troubled Life

“That’s ridiculous,” she told The Dirty, adding that the rumor is “not true.”

She said of her daughter’s dark skin, “The filter made her look dark!”

Eason defended himself as well, as he wrote on Instagram, “The shadow makes her skin look dark lmao. She’s white as hell!”

PHOTOS:Jenelle Evans’ Children Caught In The Middle Of Her Legal Drama

Evans is also mother to Jace, 7, with Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, 2, with Griffith.

Who do you think is Ensley’s father? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.