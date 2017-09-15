Howard Stern BLASTS Paris Jackson: ‘Shes’s Not A Real Model’!

Howard Stern just reached a whole new low in his attacks on others — and this time, the Shock Jock’s latest victim is Paris Jackson!

Stern, 63, began his September 12 broadcast by slamming Jackson, 19, telling sidekick Robin Quivers that the King of Pop’s daughter is definitely “not a real model.”

“I hate the way everyone now says they’re a model,” Stern said. “Some of these girls who have some fame now call themselves models. But they’re not. If I see one more person modeling who is not a model…”

In March IMG Models announced that they signed Jackson to a contract. Jackson even posted the news on Instagram writing, “Thank you @imgmodels i feel very lucky and blessed.”

The agency is also home to Giselle Bundchen, Bella Hadid, GiGi Hadid, as well as Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber and Christy Brinkley’s daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Jackson was Vogue Australia’s July cover girl and recently landed a seven-figure campaign to be the new face and body of Calvin Klein.

