‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Chef Paulie Giganti Found Dead In His Home At Age 36

Hell’s Kitchen chef Paulie Giganti, 36, was found dead in his home this morning in Philadelphia, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Medical Examiner confirmed to Radar that Giganti’s time of death was 8:55am on April 20.

“There is no cause of death at this time as this just happened today,” an official told Radar. “Police were at the scene.”

An officer with the Philadelphia Police would not comment on whether there was trauma or foul play suspected at this time.

Giganti competed on the show in 2016, and runs a restaurant in Philadelphia called Birra. A New York native who went to school for engineering, Giganti was not a trained chef, but learned how to cook on his own, according to an interview he did in a local Philadelphia paper before competing on the show.

Gordon Ramsay’s particularly brash brand of television and restaurant running has made for fantastic television for years, but this is not the first time a chef from the show has died.

In 2010, chef Joseph Cerniglia was found dead in an apparent suicide in the Hudson, exactly where Ramsay said his poorly run restaurant was about to be swimming. His family insisted he loved Ramsay and his treatment on the show had nothing to do with his death.

Story developing.

