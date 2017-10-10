Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Leaving Him After Sordid Sex Assault Accusations

Harvey Weinstein’s wife announced that she’s leaving him in the wake of his sexual assault allegations, ending their 10 year marriage.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Georgina Chapman said on Tuesday.

“I have chosen to leave my husband,” the Marchesa fashion designer announced in a bombshell statement after reports of him assaulting multiple women over three decades became public.

“Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said.

Hollywood stars from Gwyneth Paltrow to Angelina Jolie to Ashely Judd all detailed their own harrowing experiences with Weinstein. Paltrow said she was “petrified” by Weinstein, and Jolie said she refused to work with him after their encounter.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable,” Jolie told the New York Times.

Weinstein released another statement of denial on Tuesday. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein,” a spokeswoman told the New Yorker. “Mr Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

