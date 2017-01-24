Surgeries & Scandals: Inside Erin Andrews’ Secret Battle With Cervical Cancer

Erin Andrews secretly battled cervical cancer for months, undergoing strenuous surgery to wipe the disease out. But now, the 38-year-old is a successful survivor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The famed sportscaster was first diagnosed in September, just weeks after winning her multi-million dollar lawsuit in the infamous Peeping Tom scandal.

“After the trial everyone kept telling me, ‘You’re so strong, for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,'” Andrews revealed to Sports Illustrated’s The MMQB. “Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. ‘Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong, and I can do this.'”

PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie’s Secret Struggle – How She Hid Her Cancer Battle From The World In 16 Clicks

The popular TV personality underwent surgery almost immediately, under the advisement of her doctor, but managed to keep working through the trying time.

“I’m not watching any football games at home this year,” she told her oncologist. “This is our Super Bowl year, and I’m not missing the Super Bowl.”

When her fiance, former NHL star Jarret Stoll, tried to convince her to slow down, Andrews answered: “You wouldn’t miss a game. You’d play through any injury, do whatever it takes to get back out there. That’s going to be me.”

PHOTOS: Un-Real! Vicki Gunvalson Fights Back Against ‘RHOC’ Cast’s ‘Ridiculous Lies’ — The Truth About Brooks Ayers’ Cancer & More

Since her diagnosis, Andrews has undergone two procedures. Sixteen days after the second surgery, she learned that she was cancer-free, and wouldn’t have to go through radiation or chemotherapy.

“In a way, this all has allowed me related to players more,” she said of the ordeal. “I understand what it’s like to be the story.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.