‘You’re A F***ing Lunatic!’ Beer Chugging Ed Westwick’s F-Bomb Tirade Caught On Camera

Ed Westwick channeled Chuck Bass on a boozy bender outside of a Los Angeles hotspot, dropping the F-bomb and causing major drama that was all caught on camera!

In an exclusive video obtained by RadarOnline.com, Westwick stumbled out of Catch LA where he was chugging a beer and swearing at a group of people.

“You’re a f**king lunatic,” the Gossip Girl star screamed in the video shot on Thursday night.

An eyewitness told Radar that the British actor was out of control.

Said the source, “He was a disgrace. He was loud, embarrassing, and almost fell out of the elevator. He was singing Wham’s ‘Club Tropicana,’ and then muttered about everyone in LA being an ‘arse****'”

“Ed was swigging a bottle of Stella and argued with the staff about his ride, going out of the main doors before storming back in again and swearing at a member of staff,” the source told Radar.

“He was laughing at times, but nobody found him funny, and he even used the C-word when someone approached him,” the insider claimed.

Westwick stars in Crackle’s new season Snatch.

