‘DWTS’ Execs Threaten To Fire Maks If He Refuses To Return to Ballroom

After ditching his Dancing With the Stars performance last night, Maks Chmerkovskiy announced today that he would be returning to the dance floor next week.

But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the pro was actually forced to come back to the ABC hit dancing competition or his job was on the line!

“If Maks doesn’t return to the show by next week to dance with Vanessa [Lachey], he will be fired,” a show insider told Radar.

“Vanessa can practice and rehearse with a different partner this week, but Maks must be on the ball room floor.”

As Radar previously reported, Chmerkovskiy, 37, skipped the show last night after clashing with his partner Lachey, 36, and a source even said he might never return to work.

Another insider told Radar before the season began that Lachey was acting like a “big diva,” and making enemies with her partner and the crew.

