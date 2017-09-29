Chris Brown vs. Drake in ‘Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds’: Watch

It was the hip-hop battle where blood was shed. We’re revisiting the infamous feud between hip-hop superstars Chris Brown and Drake when they battled it out in an NYC bar. It all connects to the only girl in the world, Rihanna.

Tensions had been high during the night in the celebrity filled VIP section of W.i.P club in downtown Manhattan. Other famous party-goers included Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo and Fabulous who managed to mind their own business. While the details aren’t crystal clear on how it went down, the injuries spoke for themselves.

Both artists had relationships with the Rude Boy singer, but one of them in particular ended in quite an abusive way.

Punches were thrown, bottles were shattered and injuries were documented. Chris Brown exposed his busted lip on social media while Drake appeared to come out unscathed, while keeping hush hush about what actually went down that night.

