Watch Out, Camille! Grammer’s Married Fiancé Accused Of Abuse By Estranged Wife

Camille Grammer’s new fiancé is still married — and was even accused of assaulting his estranged wife, according to explosive court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The returning Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced her engagement to attorney David C. Meyer in October, but according to Los Angeles County documents, he and his wife of 11 years, Wendy Meyer, were not legally divorced as of November 21, 2017.

However, Wendy claimed they separated when he “physically assaulted” her back in 2014.

“Respondent and I separated on September 24, 2014 when respondent was arrested after he physically assaulted me in our home and caused me to have a concussion,” Wendy claimed in March 10, 2016 divorce papers.

In the documents, Wendy also claimed David was withholding funds from her as he lived a party lifestyle in Malibu.

“Although the Respondent and I lead a lavish lifestyle during our marriage as discussed in more detail below, Respondent has refused to provide me with an adequate amount of child and spousal support since we separated,” Wendy’s documents stated.

“Since we separated Respondent bought a new car, a Dodge Hellcat, is leasing a home in the most exclusive area of Malibu, is frequently dining at expensive restaurants including Mastro’s and Nobu and is throwing parties at his beach house,” the angry wife claimed. “After their visits with Respondent, our children have told me that Respondent is having girls in bikinis looking after them while ‘dad drinks whiskey and talks to friends at the party,’ the entire time.”

David’s wife claimed that she took care of their two sons in the court filing.

“Respondent has sole and complete access to our assets yet I am almost entirely responsible for caring for two children. Since our separation, I have had primary physical custody of our two minor children. At the most, respondent has had approximately a 20% timeshare with our children,” court papers obtained by Radar stated.

“Initially he would only see the children about 4 to 6 days per month and then began increasing his time to our current parenting schedule which is alternate weekends, i.e. Friday at 3:45 to Monday return to school, one-half of the holidays and two weeks during the summer.”

According to court documents filed on May 24, 2017, David “completed the Our Children First online program of the Los Angeles Superior Court on May 19, 2017.”

David did not address the arrest allegation in his response filed to the court.

Camille has also accused an ex of abuse. The reality star claimed Dimitri Charalambopoulos beat her on October 16, 2013, after she underwent cancer surgery in Houston, Texas. Charalambopoulos denied the allegations.

