Buddy Valastro Reveals Teresa Giudice’s Father Is A ‘Lost Soul’ After Wife’s Death

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro gave his neighbor Joe Gorga advice when he opened a restaurant with his wife Melissa and sister Teresa Giudice. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Buddy revealed the words of wisdom he gave The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

“He was going through a tough time because he lost his mom,” Buddy told Radar of Joe and Teresa’s mother Antonia, who passed away on March 3, 2017. “Part of the restaurant experience was to keep her memory alive. I told him do it from the heart. Keep your mom’s tradition alive. I went there to support him.”

The family opened Gorga’s Homemade Pasta and Pizza in May 2017 in New Jersey in her honor.

PHOTOS: ‘You Gotta Lie!’ Teresa And Joe Giudice’s 30 Most Shocking Quotes About Their Fraud Charges & Financial Issues

Buddy also gave an update on Teresa and Joe’s ailing father Giacinto Gorga, who he referred to as a “lost soul.”

“I asked how is your dad doing and he gave me the look, as good as he can,” Buddy said. “Last I saw of him everyone is doing well. As good as he can in a loss.”

When Buddy isn’t hanging out with his fellow reality stars, he’s whipping up innovative cakes for his TLC show.

The Carlo’s Bakery owner told Radar what fans could expect from the current season.

PHOTOS: Scandalous To The End! The 10 Biggest Controversies Of Teresa Giudice’s Final Weeks Of Freedom

“A lot of cakes,” he said. “We got some amazing cakes like a gigantic dinosaur and a Columbian coffee cake. A little girl dreamed of these aliens and we turned that into a cake.”

Buddy added that he is opening his 22nd bakery in Santa Monica, California soon.

Cake Boss airs Saturdays at 8/7c on TLC.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.