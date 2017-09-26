Free Man! Briana DeJesus’ Baby Daddy Devoin Released From Jail After Drug Arrest

Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Devoin Austin is a free man! One month after his arrest on drug-related charges, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal he’s been released from jail.

“He was released today,” a spokesperson for the St. Lucie County Jail in Florida told Radar. “He had a court date today. He got time severed.”

Austin was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on Friday, August 25. A warrant was issued for his arrest in St. Lucie County after he failed to appear in court for possession of cannabis less than 20 grams.

He was held at the Orange County Correctional Facility before being transferred to St. Lucie County Jail.

Austin remained behind bars without bond for weeks before his court date on September 25.

Austin has been in trouble with the law before. In 2012, he was arrested for drug possession before the charges were dropped.

He was arrested and pled guilty to theft that same year.

In March 2013, he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Then in September 2013, he was arrested for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

DeJesus recently told Radar that Austin continues to be in and out of their daughter Nova’s life. She claims he is only around when MTV cameras are rolling.

“All that you see is because the cameras are around,” she said of his appearances on the show. “He wasn’t around prior to that. He ended up in jail and I haven’t spoken to him. I might go visit him just to see where his head is at, but that’s up in the air.”

Are you surprised he’s been released? Tell us in the comments!

