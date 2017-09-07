Angelina Who? Brad Pitt Grows Close To Sexy Irish Actress Ruth Negga

Does Brad Pitt already have a new woman in his life? RadarOnline.com has learned that the single actor handpicked sexy Irish actress Ruth Negga for a part in his in-production science fiction flick Ad Astra — and the two have already formed an intense friendship that’s getting stronger each day!

“Brad adores Ruth, whom he got to know through her partner,” English actor Dominic Cooper, “and he bonded with her straight off the bat,” an insider exclusively told Radar.

“They’ve been over to his place in Los Feliz for dinner numerous times,” revealed the source, who notes Negga, 35, has also gone to his place without Cooper in tow.

“Brad’s super picky about who he hangs with these days, but in Ruth he’s found a kindred spirit who challenges his intellect and ‘gets’ what he’s trying to do from a movie perspective, too,” said the source.

So does Pitt, 53, have any chance with the actress?

“If she wasn’t attached he’d date her, no question,” said the insider.

However, “What’s interesting is that Ruth and Dominic have had their ups and downs, so don’t be surprised if this is Brad’s next girlfriend down the line,” continued the source.

Before Negga, Cooper, 39, dated Amanda Seyfried, who he met on the set of Mama Mia in 2007.

They reportedly, split after he met Negga in 2010 on a play they did together in London, seemed to reconcile for a short time but split for good after Cooper went back to Negga.

“Never fall in love with someone who doesn’t live in your country. You don’t know where they sleep at night,” Seyfried blasted during the drama.

