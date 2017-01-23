Below Deck’ Couple Ben & Emily Launch New Show During Filming Hiatus

Ben Robinson and Emily Warburton Adams are bringing their charter skills to land!

The Below Deck couple launched their own YouTube show via Robinson’s channel earlier this week. Their hit Bravo show has been on a break from filming while Below Deck: Med is getting prepared to air.

Robinson and Adams’ talk show plays upon their Below Deck roles, while the talk show segments answers fans’ questions.

The couple met aboard Valor while filming season four of the show. They became a couple towards the end of the season, and have stayed together since.

Let's make this year the best so far… Happy 2017… Cheers A photo posted by Chef Ben Robinson (@benstogram) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

The couple has not commented on if they are getting ready to film season five yet.

