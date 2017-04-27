Antonio Sabato Jr. Goes Under The Knife To Save His Stinky Pitts

Aging soap hunk Antonio Sabato Jr. has secretly undergone a new surgical procedure —

which may leave him with lifelong nerve damage!

The beefy former Calvin Klein model has quietly had the controversial MiraDry treatment under his arms —

completely destroying the glands that allow natural perspiration!

Dr. Sheila S. Nazarian, who performed the procedure on Antonio, insisted the process is safe.

However, several remorseful recipients of the treatment have complained of persisting numbness & permanently damaged nerves!

But the one-time poster boy seemed more concerned with personal appearance than long-term health issues and crowed,

“No body odor, no sweating. It’s easy, and my life will be so much better after this.”

But while the body-building ex-model appears in great shape,

the controversial treatment may mask signs of darker health issues.

“We all the wish the best for Antonio,” said one concerned source close to the former “General Hospital” star.