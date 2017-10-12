Don Lemon ‘Devastated’ By Anderson Cooper’s Choice In Friend Andy Cohen For NYE Cohost

After Kathy Griffin was canned from her New Year’s Eve duties at CNN, the network announced Bravo exec Andy Cohen would be joining Anderson Cooper as co-host this year. And while fans are thrilled to see best friends Cohen, 49, and Cooper, 50, together, not everyone is happy with the pairing!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that CNN Tonight host Don Lemon, 51, is “devastated” he wasn’t picked for the gig!

“Don has been part of the broadcast for years, and after Kathy was fired, he made it clear that he wanted the job,” a source told Radar. “Don is witty and funny and would have been a great fit. Plus, he’s already a member of the CNN family.”

Beloved show host Cooper, however, had other plans.

PHOTOS: Naming Names! ‘WWHL’ Host Andy Cohen Reveals ‘Racist,’ ‘Nutty’ & Diva Celebrity Guests

“Instead of giving the job to a member of the family, Anderson brought in an outsider, Andy,” the source claimed.

But there’s no love lost between Cooper and Lemon, two of the first TV reporters to proudly come out as gay to the public.

“Anderson has never been especially nice to Don,” the source said. “Little does he know that Andy is super ambitious, and much more likely to try and replace him than Don would!”

Did Anderson make the wrong choice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.