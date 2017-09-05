‘I’m Not Matt Baier!’ Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Rips Her Ex Amid Stalking Scandal

Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend has a dark past, but he insists he is nothing like her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. After revealing that Andrew Glennon had TWO restraining orders against him filed by ex-girlfriends, he claimed exclusively to RadarOnline.com that he is still better for the Teen Mom OG star than her ex!

“I am in no way another Matt Baier,” he told Radar. “I don’t want any monetary gain or material possessions that she has. I just want to make her smile and experience things together that we both wanted to experience with our exes but couldn’t.”

Glennon fears that his past will “taint her image.”

“This makes her look like she has terrible taste in men,” he said. “I am not a flawless man. The past is the past, we learn from it, hold onto the best moments, and burn the rest. Amber has a past I’m still learning about, but it doesn’t phase me.”

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

While her past, which includes drug-related and domestic violence charges, doesn’t change his opinion of her, he did reveal that their relationship is in trouble because of the restraining orders against him.

“I’m giving her space to process,” he said. “She’s read the statements made by my exes, but still hasn’t spoken to me about it. No one is perfect, but we can always do better. I am willing to share every experience I’ve had, good and bad, because I am not the only one with a past.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Glennon was hit with a restraining order from his girlfriend of three years on October 30, 2013.

“In May, he showed up uninvited and after I asked him to leave he secretly let the air out of my tire till it was flat,” she wrote in the protective order. “On my birthday, [he] showed up at my work under a false name delivering flowers. Security at my work turned him away.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Flashes Engagement Ring While Out With Fiancé In NYC

But he didn’t stop there, as she claimed he “threw rocks at my window and smiled and laughed when he saw me look.”

He was also accused of secretly installing “Find My iPhone” on her phone and keying “f**k u” in a vehicle parked in her spot.

Her request for a domestic violence restraining order was granted for a period of three years. It expired on October 30, 2016.

In the second restraining order filed on April 23, 2015, she claimed she received “hundreds of emails, phone calls, text messages and Facebook messages” of Glennon “harassing” her.

PHOTOS: So Cruel! ‘Teen Mom’s Matt Baier SLAMS Fiancée Amber Portwood’s BFF Kailyn Lowry On Twitter

A temporary restraining order against Glennon was issued on May 14, 2015. The restraining order was dissolved and the case was dismissed on June 4, 2015 when neither appeared in court.

Glennon denied any wrongdoing, as he told Radar, “These are out of context and there is so much more to these accusations. I have three sisters and would never consider stalking or harassing women. In hindsight, I should have contested the first one (I didn’t know about the second).”

Baier has been involved in multiple scandals throughout his relationship with Portwood. He was accused of having at least nine children with seven different women. Five women sued Baier for overdue child support payments in an Indiana court, but the cases were dismissed.

PHOTOS: Former Gal Pal Of Amber Portwood’s Fiancé: ‘He is Conning, Manipulating & Lying!’

When cheating rumors surfaced, Baier took a lie detector test and failed.

She later accused him of stealing thousands of dollars from her on the TMOG reunion.

Who do you think is better for Portwood? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.