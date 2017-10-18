She’s Back! Adrienne Maloof Rejoining ‘RHOBH’ — Details Of Her Secret Return Revealed

It’s official! Adrienne Maloof is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned four years after leaving the show, she’ll be back to filming with the ladies of the 90210!

“Adrienne is super excited to be returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” a production insider reveals to Radar.

Although it’s unclear whether she’ll rejoin the cast as full-time or part-time member, the insider says, “She’s definitely going to be back on the show” and is said to “still be working out details on the contract.”

Maloof, 56, starred on the series for the first three seasons of the hit Bravo reality show, alongside Kim and Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville, and Taylor Armstrong.

As fans know, Maloof announced on March 4, 2013 she would be leaving the franchise. “To my loyal fans…It was time to exit RHOBH,” she tweeted to her fans at the time. “The show served as a wonderful platform, stay tuned!”

Around the time of her departure, rumors ran rampant that Maloof had been fired from the show, however, a source close to the situation told Radar she left on her own accord!

“It was her decision to leave. She wasn’t fired,” the source insisted. “Adrienne was tired of being portrayed as the mean girl, that just isn’t who she is.”

The show’s third season closely chronicled Adrienne’s feud with Brandi Glanville after the loose-lipped Housewife revealed a private matter involving her children.

She also clashed with castmates Yolanda Foster and Taylor Armstrong through the stormy season.

